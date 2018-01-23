Russian, Argentine Presidents Make Joint Statement After Meeting (VIDEO)

The presidents of Russia and Argentine held talks on January 23 on the bilateral and international issues during Argentine's head of the state first official visit to Russia.

According to the Kremlin, the two presidents "plan to discuss the development of the Russian-Argentine comprehensive strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres." The state leaders also plan to discuss the situation on the international arena.

"Following the talks, the presidents of Russia and Argentina will sign a joint statement and make statements for the media," the Kremlin's press service stated.

