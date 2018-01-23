Trump's White House to Host 1st State Visit, Pres. Macron Reportedly Invited

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump may invite his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to Washington for a state visit later this year, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

The White House had not yet announced the visit because the presidents' offices had not yet chosen a date. However, this matter is reportedly to be settled this week, according to the broadcaster.

Macron's visit would become the first official state visit Trump would host during his tenure. Previous meetings in Washington with other state leaders did not rank as such.

In July, Trump and his wife Melania commenced a two-day official visit to Paris at Macron's invitation. The two leaders held bilateral talks and attended a commemorative military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.