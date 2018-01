At a press conference in Brussels, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that Palestine wants to continue negotiations on a Middle East peace settlement.

"We want to continue negotiations for peace," he said. "We are ready to implement the agreement signed with Israel." But we urge Israel to implement the agreement, since it is impossible that only one side does it."

Mahmoud Abbas, called on the member states of the European Union to recognize the country, while promising that negotiations with Israel on the Middle East settlement will not cease.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW