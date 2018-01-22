Chinese Foreign Ministry Slams US Defense Strategy as 'Cold War Mentality'

On Friday, the Pentagon released the new US National Defense Strategy. Among other issues, the document listed Russia and China as security threats to the United States, while long-term strategic competition with Beijing and Moscow was among the key priorities for Washington.

"The relevant report of the US side is full of ideas of a’ zero-sum game’ and reflects the mentality of the Cold War, it deliberately distorts the diplomatic and defense policy of the People’s Republic of China, the rivalry between major powers is exaggerated, it is inherently erroneous," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

She stressed that China "steadfastly adheres to the peaceful path of development, the defensive nature of its national defense policy, the establishment of peace throughout the world.” She stressed that China contributed to the global development and remained a “defender of the existing world order, which is evident for the entire international community."

The statement comes a day after the Chinese Defense Ministry stated that the US strategy "includes absurd speculations on the modernization of the Chinese army that do not take into account that such exaggerated issues as the rivalry of the so-called great powers and 'China's military threat' abound with false judgments like zero-sum games and antagonism."

Commenting on the strategy on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed regret that it listed Russia and China as security threats to Washington, but stressed that Moscow was still ready for dialogue.