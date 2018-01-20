WikiLeaks on Claims of Farage Passing Info to Assange: 'GoT or Emails?'

The co-founder of the Fusion GPS research firm told the US House Intelligence Committee that Nigel Farage had allegedly provided Julian Assange with a "thumb drive." The British politician has called the claims "nonsense."

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has denied claims made to a US intelligence committee that he had more than one meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange atthe Ecuadorian embassy in London and provided data to the whistleblower.

"This is conspiratorial nonsense," Farage said.

While Assange has not yet commented on the allegations, WikiLeaks said on Twitter, "The question was about what kind of data. Game of Thrones or emails? 2016 or 2017? Simpson answers with a diversion."

An interesting dodge here from Fusion that discredits their other work "I have no idea if this is true, but…" then nakedly avoiding the question. The question was about what kind of data. Game of Thrones or emails? 2016 or 2017? Simpson answers with a diversion. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 19 января 2018 г.

​The allegations were made by Glenn Simpson, co-founder of US intelligence firm Fusion GPS, in a private interview to the House Intelligence Committee. The committee has recently released the testimony, which contained claims that Farage had made additional trips to the Ecuadorian embassy and provided Assange with data on a "thumb drive."

It is known that Farage visited Assange in March 2017 but the British politician has previously said that he went to the Ecuadorian embassy as part of his work for LBC, the radio station on which he has a show.

In October 2017, Farage denied media allegations that he was a courier between US President Donald Trump and Assange, calling them a "complete lot of baloney."

Simpson’s testimony before the committee was part of an investigation US authorities have been running into President Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia and Moscow’s alleged attempts to influence the 2016 US presidential election. The claims have been denied by both the Russian government and Trump, who has labelled them "fake news."

WikiLeaks has been accused by Trump’s rival in the election, Hillary Clinton of acting as a "fully owned subsidiary of Russian intelligence" after publishing emails leaked from US Democratic National Committee servers during the campaign. Clinton claimed the emails were stolen by Russian operatives and published via WikiLeaks to ruin her chances to win the presidency.

Moscow has denounced the claims about any cooperation with WikiLeaks. Assange has also said that Russia was not involved in the DNC hack.