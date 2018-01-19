Register
23:04 GMT +319 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    Lavrov Denies Reports of Russian Troops' Withdrawal From Syria's Afrin

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    World
    Get short URL
    1200

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a press conference following a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York.

    During the press conference, Lavrov Commented on the situation in Syrian Afrin, denying that Russia had withdrawn troops from the city. Turkish news agency Anadolu previously reported that Russian military had been leaving Afrin.

    Turkey has been threatening to launch an operation in Afrin since last week, after the US announced its decision to start training a border protection force composed of the the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which has been described by Ankara as a "terrorist army." On January 19, the operation de facto started.

    READ MORE: Turkey’s Operation in Syria’s Afrin Does Not Serve Its Interests — US State Dept

    Later, Lavrov proceeded with the explanation of how the terrorists attacked the Russian military base in Hmeymim, Syria on December 31.

    "There has to be 23-24 observer posts in Turkey, and unfortunately a lack of such posts in Idlib has become the reason for the terrorist attack on the Hmeymim base."

    The non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction was on the agenda of the UN Security Council meeting on January 19. Commenting on President Donald Trump's accusations against Russia, who blames Moscow for preventing the resolution of the North Korean issue and allegedly supplying Pyongyang with fuel in violation of international sanctions, Sergei Lavrov said:

    "If the United States does not file complaints about non-implementation of the sanctions against North Korea, it means that Washington does not have evidence."

    The Russian Foreign Minister added that Moscow was ready for dialogue with Washington, despite claims that the US faced growing threats from revisionist powers, including Russia and China, as outlined in the new National Security Strategy of the United States.

    "We regret that the US aspires to assert its leadership, issuing such strategies and concepts, naming Russia and China as threats in its defense strategy, instead of opting for a constructive dialogue based on international law," said Lavrov.

    The document describes Russia as a country that is "now undermining the international order from within the system by exploiting its benefits while simultaneously undercutting its principles and "rules of the road."

    Russian Foreign Minister nonetheless expressed hopes that the United States would eventually realize the need to develop relations with Moscow, including in the security sphere.

    "Improving relations between Washington and Moscow depends on President Trump's ability to tackle the russophobe intrigues."

    When asked about the US role in the Middle East, Lavrov said that the US decision to withhold UN funding for Palestinians "undermined in a serious way" efforts to meet the needs of refugees.

    "This decision… undermines in a serious way the efforts to satisfy the needs of Palestinian refugees in the region," Lavrov said through a translator. "We'll consult all stakeholders and we'll see what we can do."

    Earlier this week Washington announced its decision to pay the UN Relief and Works Agency $60 milion, but put on hold the payment of another $65 million it had been expected to offer, with the US Department of State refusing to provide an additional $45 million in food aid it had promised for Palestinians.

    The minister noted that Russia was planning meetings with the heads of Israel and Palestine, offering Mahmoud Abbas and Benjamin Netanyahu to meet on Russian soil.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Iran nuclear deal could not survive if any side withdrew from the agreement.

    "This agreement cannot be implemented if one of the participants unilaterally steps out of it. It will fall apart, there will be no deal then," Lavrov told reporters.

    He elaborated that the deal was not dead yet, and Russia would put in much effort to preserve it. Furthermore, Lavrov said that Moscow had received information, according to which, the United States would try to convince the EU to change its stance on the deal. Meanwhile, he added that "Washington's demands related to the nuclear deal with Iran would be inadmissible for Tehran," and noted that renegotiating the deal has no prospects.

    Last week US President Donald Trump said that if the "disastrous flaws" of the 2015 multilateral accord to curb Iran's nuclear program were not fixed within 120 days, then Washington would step out.

    Russia believes that there is no need to blame Iran for everything that happens in the Middle East, and considers it impossible to isolate Tehran from any issues related to the region.

    As for the Syrian talks, Lavrov said that during the last tour of negotiations, the opposition's delegation started demanding regime change even before the talks started. The minister added that he hoped this will not happen during the next round of negotiations in Vienna.

    Related:

    Russia Doesn't Plan to Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons - Lavrov
    Lavrov Props Iran Nuclear Deal, Laments Brash US Policies at Annual Press Event
    Lavrov Mocks Accusations About Russian Meddling in Affairs of Other States
    Tags:
    press conference, UN Security Council, Sergei Lavrov, New York city, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok