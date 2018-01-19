Register
15:52 GMT +319 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia Today channel

    Simonyan Calls Canada US Copycat Amid Calls to Ensure RT’s Transparency

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    World
    Get short URL
    721

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan has commented on the calls of a Canadian lawmaker to ensure more transparency of the broadcaster’s agreements with the country's television service providers.

    "Canada has heard about the allegations of the US intelligence against RT. They have not understood it properly, but they obviously do not want to fall behind their big brother," Simonyan said.

    Erin O'Toole, a Canadian parliamentarian from the Conservative Party, in an interview with The Globe and Mail newspaper, published on Wednesday, called on his country's authorities to ensure transparency of RT’s agreements with Canadian television service providers about including the broadcaster's programs in their service packages. O'Toole insisted that it was necessary to discuss monitoring RT's content in order to increase control in terms of security.

    The calls of the Canadian parliamentarian have not been the only proposals to counter RT’s influence voiced in Western legislatures. In one of the most recent cases on Wednesday, a proposal to launch the Europe Today TV channel to counteract what EU lawmakers deemed Russian propaganda was discussed in the European Parliament.

    RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan
    © Sputnik/
    Simonyan Slams Intel Report Linked to RT America Registration as Foreign Agent
    Simonyan said in a December interview with the US NBC broadcaster that RT’s key goal was to inform audiences in the West.

    Russian media, particularly RT and Sputnik news agency, have been accused by the US intelligence community of allegedly spreading misinformation during the 2016 US presidential election campaign to influence the results of the vote, a claim repeatedly denied by the outlets.

    The claims resulted in the US branch of the Russian RT broadcaster being forced to register as a "foreign agent" in the United States under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) upon the request of the Department of Justice. Other foreign state media outlets in the United States, such as the United Kingdom’s BBC, China’s CCTV, Germany’s Deutsche Welle and others, have not been asked to do the same. Simonyan has said the broadcaster had to choose between registering or being charged in a criminal case by the US government.

    READ MORE: 'Unfriendly Step': Watchdogs Slam Elysee Palace Entrance Denial for RT France

    Several other media, particularly the US-based RIA Global LLC, cooperating with Sputnik News Agency and Sputnik Radio in the United States, were also ordered by the US authorities to register under FARA.

    Related:

    DoJ: No Response to RT's Freedom of Information Act Forthcoming
    IFJ Urges Paris to Ignore 'Insidious' Demand to Withdraw RT France's Licence
    French Activists Forgot Ideals of Liberty - Simonyan on Calls to Close RT France
    Tags:
    RT, Margarita Simonyan, Canada, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok