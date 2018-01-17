Register
22:43 GMT +317 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building is pictured in Langley, Virginia, U.S.

    Invisible Man: Nabbed CIA Agent Kept Low Profile While in Hong Kong

    © REUTERS/ Larry Downing/Files
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A former CIA staffer currently in US custody for allegedly keeping highly classified data reportedly stayed off the radar as a Hong Kong resident, leaving essentially no digital footprint.

    The fact that he almost never appeared online surfaced after his plane touched down at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Monday night, international media reported. 

    The man known as Zhen Cheng Li has little contact with anyone in the city and, separately, was a reluctant Internet user, if he went online at all.

    Following a 2012 FBI inquiry, he was eventually detained and charged with unlawful retention of national defense information, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

    There are suspicions that Lee might have played a key role in Beijing’s disruption of the American spy network in China, NBC news reported citing sources close to the case.

    "Apparently, he operated here in Hong Kong very discreetly and not many people knew him," said former police superintendent Clement Lai Ka-chi, who had a brief encounter with Jerry Chun Shing Lee in the past.

    "I am not surprised," was his comment on suspicions that Lee might have leaked sensitive information to Beijing, South China Morning Post reported.

    The New York Times wrote that China was considered the US intelligence’s biggest vulnerability, with Beijing having liquidated – killed or imprisoned —  as many as 18 to 20 operatives over the past seven years.

    READ MORE: Ex-CIA Officer: US Doesn't Have Resources to Oppose Turks Over 'Border Force'

    Lee, a naturalized American citizen currently living in Hong Kong, became engaged in spy work with the CIA in 1994. He was then "trained in methods of covert communications, surveillance detection, recruitment of assets, operational security" and "documenting, handling and securing classified material."

    Related:

    China Winning Over US, Europe in the Global Race for Africa – Analysts
    Baby Elephants in South Africa and China in Trouble Get a Helping Hand
    Russian Foreign Ministry: No Alternative to Russia-China Plan for N Korea Issue
    India-China Bonhomie is Back on Track - Indian Army Chief
    Tags:
    arrest, spying, intelligence data, intelligence, FBI, CIA, Hong Kong, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    Welcome to the Rollercoaster
    Welcome to the Rollercoaster
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok