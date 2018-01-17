Register
    Trump's 'America First' Policy Increases Risk of Climate Change, War - Report

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The charismatic strongman politics of US President Donald Trump and other national leaders threatens the world’s ability to cope with climate change and increases the risk of geopolitical conflict, according to an annual survey of international leaders published by the Swiss-based World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday.

    "Identity politics could fuel geopolitical as well as domestic risks," the report said. "In addition to the ‘America First’ platform of President Trump, variations on this theme can be seen in numerous countries from China to Japan, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and elsewhere."

    The annual survey of some 1,000 experts and decision-makers from around the world showed that 93 percent expect a worsening of political or economic confrontations between major powers, while nearly 80 percent believe that risks of state-on-state military conflict will be higher in 2018 than in 2017.

    The experts also see an increased risk of nuclear war in 2018 as a result of the public feud between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the report said.

    "The volatile clash between the strong-state instincts of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un during 2017 has created uncertainty about the strength of the norms created by decades of work to prevent nuclear conflict," it said.

    The report also warned that nation-state unilateralism may make it more difficult to sustain the long-term, multilateral responses that are required to counter the degradation of the global environment.

    The experts predicted continued increases in the disruptive potential of cybersecurity attacks, protectionist national policies and threats of job losses from new technologies.

    The report was released ahead of the WEF foundation’s meeting in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, where more than 2,000 political leaders, economists and celebrity entertainers will gather next week for four days of speeches and panel discussion.

    The White House announced earlier this month that Trump plans to attend this year’s conference, where he is scheduled to deliver the closing address, according to organizers.

    Tags:
    America First, climate change, war, survey, WEF, Donald Trump, United States
