'The Spasm of Trump': Twitter War Between US, N Korea Continues to Escalate

North Koreas Supreme Leader has apparently made a fresh input into the ongoing exchange of pleasantries with US President Donald Trump, providing a fresh assessment of his mental health.

In response to an earlier commentary by the US leader about the respective sizes of his and Kim Jong Un’s 'nuclear buttons', Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea’s ruling party, issued an eloquent commentary and basically called Trump a "psychopath."

"The spasm of Trump in the new year reflects the desperate mental state of a loser who failed to check the vigorous advance of the army and people of the DPRK… He is bluffing, only to be diagnosed as a psychopath," the newspaper declared.

This development was merely the latest episode of the ‘war of words’ being waged between the two countries.

Earlier in January, Donald Trump replied to Kim Jong Un’s statement about the US being in range of North Korea's nuclear missiles, stating that he too has a “nuclear button” which is “much bigger & more powerful one than his” and actually works.