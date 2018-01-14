Israeli Security Minister Says EU Ready to Increase Pressure on Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said Sunday that he believed US President Donald Trump who had promised to waive sanctions against Iran for the last time, also noting that France, Germany and the United Kingdom also started expressing their readiness to increase pressure on Tehran.

On Friday, Trump said that he had extended Iran's sanctions waivers, stipulated by the Iran nuclear deal, for the last time, calling on the European Union to take part in rewriting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"I definitely believe him [Trump]… We also see that the Europeans start realizing that Iran should change its behavior… I believe the Germans start expressing their readiness to increase pressure on Iran. I think that the British and the French are also moving in this direction," Erdan said as quoted by Israel's Army Radio also known as Galei Tzahal.

According to the Israeli minister, Iran's actions in Syria and Lebanon as well as the country's ballistic and nuclear programs will convince the European countries that the US president's plans are reasonable.

"I believe that in 120 days when he [Trump] will have to decide on whether the United States will remain in the agreement [JCPOA] or not, serious changes will take place," the minister stressed.

READ MORE: Israel, Middle East Leaders Tried to ‘Trap' US into War With Iran — Kerry

In July 2015, the EU, Iran and the P5+1 group of nations comprising the US, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany signed the JCPOA. The nuclear agreement stipulates a gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Tehran in exchange for Iran's nuclear program program remaining peaceful.

In late October, Trump refused to re-certify the JCPOA, accusing the Islamic Republic of violating the agreement.