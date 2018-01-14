The Walking Dead? 250 Dollar Retouch Effort Sends Facebook Into Hysterics

A Missouri couple uploaded the photos that they received from their photographer, eight months after a family photoshoot in a lush green park, onto Facebook. And you’d better take a seat before casting a glance over what they were eventually handed.

So far, the pictures have been shared over 350,000 times, with roughly 185 people commenting on the ghostly looks the beautiful family appeared to take on during the infamous photoshoot.

The "professional" photographer was paid 250 dollars for her work.

"She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos. Feel free to share 😂 😂 I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!! You can't make this stuff up…..again, this is NOT a joke — final product," wrote Pam Zaring, who ordered the photoshoot.

The post has reached Facebook users the world over:

"Pam Dave Zaring, I did not want to share a screenshot of such a private message but one mom message her baby son is in the hospital ill and your post and pics have given her such a great needed laugh. As it has the rest of world," Mandy Nappier-Alley wrote with gratitude.

"Pam, I have never laughed so hard..this is unreal!! I'm sorry, I'm laughing at your expense but she must literally be insane!" another commentator wrote.

Many expressed hopes Pam got a refund for the photoshoot, but she chose to laugh it all off, saying the giggles she got from the event were worth the price paid. She added she even going to print out the photos to put up at home and in her office.