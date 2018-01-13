Register
12:29 GMT +313 January 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump departs for holiday travel to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, from the White House in Washington, U.S. December 22, 2017

    'Hatred and Derision': Cuba Slams Trump's Reported 'Sh*thole Countries' Slur

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    More and more countries and organizations are joining the international chorus of condemnation of President Trump’s racially-charged comments while speaking to lawmakers in the Oval Office on Thursday.

    “These remarks, so filled with hatred and derision, have been met with indignation by the Cuban people who are proud of the contribution made by people from everywhere, especially from Africa and Haiti, since the emergence of our nation,” said a statement published on the website of the state-run newspaper Granma.

    Earlier, El Salvador sent a note of protest to the US government condemning Trump’s alleged remarks.

    Donald Trump Urinals are all the range in some bars in the UK.
    © Photo: Raglan Road Irish Bar
    Ex-UK MP: Trump’s Comments on UK, Immigrants Expose ‘Ugly’ American Leadership
    The scandal erupted after Donald Trump wondered why the United States would want to have immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African nations, referring to some as “shithole countries,” and suggested America should welcome more people from nations like Norway instead.

    In the United States, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) described Trump’s comments as “a low mark for this president” and “a low point for our nation.”

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was equally critical of her onetime rival in last year’s presidential campaign and the US ambassador to Panama has tendered his resignation amid the ongoing scandal.

    The UN Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights (OHCHR) has denounced President Trump’s remarks as "shocking and shameful," and "racist."

    The Union of African States has been equally “concerned” by Trump’s rhetoric.

    In response, the White House defended Trump’s position on immigration.

    “Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” White House spokesman Raj Shah told reports on Thursday.

    President Donald Trump later admitted having used “tough language” but added that what was really tough was the “outlandish proposal” for a compromise deal of juvenile migrants (DACA) which he believes would be a step back for the United States.

    ​He also said that the Democrats "made up" the story, claiming that he referred to Haiti as a "sh*thole country," emphasizing that he had never said "anything derogatory about Haitians."

    Trump's reported comments, made during closed-door White House talks on an immigration deal on Thursday, were a reaction to a plan drafted by a bipartisan group of senators to protect juvenile immigrants from deportation and make other changes to immigration laws and border security.

    READ MORE: US Judge Blocks Trump's Decision to Rescind DACA Immigration Program — Reports

    • Сomment

