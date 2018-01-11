Iranian Destroyer Crashes Into Jetty in Caspian Sea

The accident took place on Wednesday in Iran’s northern province of Gilan due to strong winds and a sea storm, the Iranian Armed Forces said in a statement.
The damage is expected to be repaired shortly, according to military experts.
Two people are reportedly missing as a result of the incident, while another 14 require medical assistance.
Iranian home-made Davamand frigate, previously known as Velayat, has the ability to carry helicopters, anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, modern guns and air defence guns.
