Most Americans Believe Trump Will Be Cleared in Russia Probe

The majority of voters in a new poll said they expect US President Donald Trump to be exonerated of wrongdoing in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 election in the US.

The poll by Politico/Morning Consult, published on Wednesday, found that 48 percent of voters believe it is either very or somewhat likely that the US president will be cleared in the ongoing Russia-related investigation, while 37 percent think it is not too likely or not at all likely that he will be exonerated.

The poll comes as Mueller's probe moves closer to members of Trump's inner circle, with White House communications director Hope Hicks, former chief of staff Reince Priebus and former press secretary Sean Spicer already questioned.

Reports say the special counsel also seeks interviewing the US President himself, and Trump reportedly expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation.

Mueller hasn't yet formally requested an interview, and no date has been set, but Bob Driscoll, former deputy assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division at the US Department of Justice, told Radio Sputnik he believes Mueller will "at least ask," adding that then it will be for Trump's lawyers to "negotiate the kind of least intrusive means to do it."

"There could be all kinds of limitations they can put on, and so I suspect that is what they'll do," Driscoll said.

1,988 registered US voters participated in the Politico/Morning Consult poll, conducted on January 4-5. Its margin of error is 2 percentage points.

A number of senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have more than once denied the "groundless" allegations of Moscow's attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election, pointing out that no evidence to support the claims has been provided.

Trump has repeatedly rejected allegations of his collusion with Moscow, describing Mueller's probe as a "witch hunt."