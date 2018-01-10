'Russia House' to Open in Davos During World Economic Forum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The "Russia House," the Russian official residence in Davos, to open on January 23, 2018 during the World Economic Forum, according to the press release by the Roscongress Foundation, a major organizer of congress and exhibition events.

The Russia House project is designed as a platform for promoting Russian initiatives among the representatives of international business and political circles who will participate in the forum in Davos, Switzerland from January 23 until January 26.

The Russian government's delegation at the forum will be headed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich in 2018.

This year the Russia House in Davos will attract guests and participants of the World Economic Forum with its business program, covering the urgent issues of contemporary global development, and will present the successful experience of Russia’s dialogue with the international community.

The first days of the Russia House operation will be dedicated to information technology (attended by Russian Communications Minister Nikolay Nikoforov and heads of major IT companies, including Kaspersky Lab CEO Evgeny Kaspersky), while the second day will gather the heads of energy companies to discuss Russia's competitiveness on the global market.

On January 25, the Russia House will host the "Russia-US bilateral relations one year one" with the support of the US-Russia Business Council.

According to the press release, "Relations between our countries over the past year have been described as 'to varying degrees, complex.' What can serve as a basis for improving relations, and what steps should the leaders of Russia and the United States take to strengthen mutual trust? What should be the role of business in these processes? - these and other issues will be on the agenda for the participants in the discussion."

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Its annual program includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.