Register
22:52 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Alpine resort of Davos is seen under show during the World Economic Forum annual meeting on January 23, 2016

    'Russia House' to Open in Davos During World Economic Forum

    © AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    World
    Get short URL
    110

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The "Russia House," the Russian official residence in Davos, to open on January 23, 2018 during the World Economic Forum, according to the press release by the Roscongress Foundation, a major organizer of congress and exhibition events.

    The Russia House project is designed as a platform for promoting Russian initiatives among the representatives of international business and political circles who will participate in the forum in Davos, Switzerland from January 23 until January 26.

    The Russian government's delegation at the forum will be headed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich in 2018.

    This year the Russia House in Davos will attract guests and participants of the World Economic Forum with its business program, covering the urgent issues of contemporary global development, and will present the successful experience of Russia’s dialogue with the international community.

    The first days of the Russia House operation will be dedicated to information technology (attended by Russian Communications Minister Nikolay Nikoforov and heads of major IT companies, including Kaspersky Lab CEO Evgeny Kaspersky), while the second day will gather the heads of energy companies to discuss Russia's competitiveness on the global market.

    On January 25, the Russia House will host the "Russia-US bilateral relations one year one" with the support of the US-Russia Business Council.

    According to the press release, "Relations between our countries over the past year have been described as 'to varying degrees, complex.' What can serve as a basis for improving relations, and what steps should the leaders of Russia and the United States take to strengthen mutual trust? What should be the role of business in these processes? - these and other issues will be on the agenda for the participants in the discussion."

    READ MORE: Russian Deputy PM Shuvalov: Foreign Investors' Interest in Russia in Davos Huge

    The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

    Its annual program includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

    Related:

    SPIEF: Expanding the Russian Davos
    Russian Deputy PM Shuvalov: Foreign Investors' Interest in Russia in Davos Huge
    Mayor of Davos Hopes People to Speak of Spirit of Davos Highly in 50 Years Time
    IOC, China's Alibaba Announce Long-Term Partnership Through 2028 at Davos - IOC
    Tags:
    World Economic Forum in Davos, Davos, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok