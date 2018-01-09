Register
    Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

    Kremlin Welcomes Direct Contact Between South, North Korea

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow positively assesses the start of direct talks between South Korea and North Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

    "Of course, we welcome the direct contact between representatives of the two Koreas. We believe that only through such dialogue it is possible to achieve an ease of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. This is the dialogue that the leadership of the Russian Federation has consistently spoken about," Peskov told reporters.

    He said the Russian leader repeatedly spoke in favor of creating the necessary conditions for the resumption of the dialogue "and also the need to refrain from any actions, steps or statements that could prevent this."

    Syria Terrorist Attacks

    The Kremlin is aware that terrorist attacks in Syria will continue, but Russia's remaining contingent in Syria has all the capabilities to combat such manifestations, Dmitry Peskov said.

    READ MORE: Russian Military Prevents Drone Attack by Militants on Its Bases in Syria

    "Everyone, including the president, was aware that terrorist attacks will not stop overnight, they will continue. And in this case, the contingent that remains, and the military infrastructure that remains at the bases in Hmeimim and Tartus, they have all the necessary capabilities to combat these episodic manifestations of terrorist attacks, which, unfortunately, will continue," Peskov said.

    Putin's Election Campaign

    The election campaign headquarters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will be an independent candidate in the upcoming presidential elections in Russia, will start working soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

    "I think already in the near future," Peskov told journalists on Tuesday when asked when Putin's headquarters would start operating.

    The spokesman added that he had nothing to do with Putin's election campaign and redirected all questions to the campaign headquarters.

    "As a spokesperson for President Putin, I have nothing to do with the electoral fund of candidate Putin. And I have no right to answer these questions by law. I ask to address Putin's headquarters when it will fully start functioning," Peskov told reporters while answering a question on which individual transferred funds to Putin's electoral fund.

    The presidential election in Russia is scheduled for March 18, and the election campaign officially started in December.

    On Monday, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) said that Putin’s election fund has received more than 400 million rubles ($7 million) as of January 5, which is the highest sum raised by funds of participants of the 2018 presidential election race.

