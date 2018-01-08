UK Ex-Football Coach Bennell Admits to Seven Child Sex Offences

The offences are reported to have happened between 1979 and 1991.

Barry Bennell, 63 year-old former Crewe Alexandra coach, now known as Richard Jones, attended the first day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday. He pleaded guilty to six charges of indecent assault in 1988-1991; he had earlier pleaded guilty to one more charge.

We applaud the 12 survivors and victims of Bennell for speaking out. Courage is not a word to use lightly but all are courageous.

Overall, he is charged with 55 offences relating to 12 complainants, aged between eight and 15 at the time of the alleged attacks. Of the 55 offences, there are 42 counts of indecent assault, 11 serious sexual assaults as well as two counts of attempted assault.

The trial is expected to last for eight weeks, with a jury due to be sworn in later.

