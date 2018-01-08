Brit Arrested in Pattaya After Sex Romp Ends With Prostitute Falling Off Balcony

"They were having very strange, extravagant sex on the balcony until she fell down below and died," a Thai police statement read.

Reece Vella, a British national aged 25, was detained at around 4pm local time yesterday after a manhunt, following the discovery of a dead woman, 26-year-old Wannipa Janhuathon.

The prostitute had fallen naked off the balcony from a Pattaya 5th floor apartment along with a half-empty packet of sex drugs. According to reports, she later died having sustained multiple head injuries and fractures.

The suspect was said to have fled the scene, apparently in shock, in the knowledge that he was staying in the country illegally on an expired visa.

"Mr. Vella has been arrested on suspicion of negligence, causing others to die, overstaying his visa in excess of 59 days and stealing a motorcycle at night,” the police statement read.

