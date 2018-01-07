Putin Voices 'Sincere Congratulations on Orthodox Christmas'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated orthodox Christians and Russian citizens on Christmas, Kremlin said Sunday.

"My sincere congratulations on Christmas. This holiday brings joy and hope to millions of believers, disseminates spiritual traditions among them… unites around everlasting Christian values, centuries-old historical, cultural heritage of our people," the president's congratulation read.

Putin appreciated Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations for their efforts in maintaining peace and unity in Russia and developing inter-religious and international dialogue.

The president wished health, success and prosperity to all orthodox Christians.