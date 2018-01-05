Facial Yoga: Scientists Reveal Secret of How to Look Younger

In addition to proper nutrition and good sleep, there is another efficient method that helps stop the aging process, and it works better than any lifting cream.

Researchers from Northwestern University in Illinois have come to the conclusion that 30-minute daily exercises for facial muscles significantly improve facial appearance and reduce wrinkles.

The experiment has so far been carried out only on 16 individuals, but the results have already surpassed all expectations.

"Assuming the findings are confirmed in a larger study, individuals now have a low-cost, non-toxic way for looking younger or to augment other cosmetic or anti-aging treatments they may be seeking," the author of the research and dermatologist from Northwestern University, Murad Alam, said, cited by ScienceAlert.com.

The full training course lasts 20 weeks and consists of exercises, during which a person has to hold 32 different facial expressions for about a minute. The expressions that reflect various emotions make certain facial muscles work.

For example there's "The Cheek Lifter," where a person opens her or his mouth in an O shape. Or "The Happy Cheeks Sculpting," when you smile forcing your cheek muscles up.

After the experiment was over, dermatologists confirmed outstanding results: there was almost a "three-year decrease in age appearance over a 20-week period," Alam said.