World's Priciest Bottle of Vodka Found Empty After Being Stolen From Danish Bar

The bar owner said the bottle still has the same value and he will refill it with the same vodka that was in the bottle at the moment when it was stolen. Police said they are investigating what happened.

A bottle of vodka, said to be worth some $1.3 million, that was stolen from a bar in Copenhagen earlier this week, was found empty at a construction site in the Danish capital on Friday, the police said.

"I don't know what happened with the vodka, but the bottle was empty," spokesman for the Copenhagen police Riad Tooba told AFP.

The precious bottle was snatched from Café 33 bar owner Brian Ingberg’s collection on Tuesday. The price is explained by the fact that the bottle is made from white and yellow gold and contains a diamond-encrusted replica of the Russian Imperial Eagle on its cap.

Copenhagen police said on Twitter that the bottle was intact when it was found and is now being examined.

READ MORE: Denmark Witnesses Theft of World’s Most Expensive Vodka Bottle

CCTV footage showed two masked men stealing the vodka and fleeing the bar.

Ingberg said the bottle was still valued at the same price, despite possibly some slight damage.

"We still have the same vodka that was in the bottle before, so we we'll just fill it again," he said.

Police added that they are investigating the theft, without providing any further details.