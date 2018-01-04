Register
05:37 GMT +304 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump departs for holiday travel to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, from the White House in Washington, U.S. December 22, 2017

    Trump’s Threat to Cut Palestine Funding Could Inflict ‘Untold Suffering’

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    World
    Get short URL
    301

    US President Donald Trump is bringing a businesslike approach to negotiating on the international stage by threatening to cut funding to groups that don’t agree with his vision for a way forward.

    First, Trump axed more than $255 million in aid funding to Pakistan for its alleged harboring of terrorist groups who attack US troops in Afghanistan. On Tuesday, Trump vowed to cut US aid money to the Palestinian Authority for its refusal to negotiate with Israel.

    "It's not only Pakistan that we pay billion dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect," Trump said in a Tuesday tweet.

    Donald Trump Nikki Haley United Nations
    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    US Will Withhold Aid Funding From Pakistan - US Ambassador

    "They don't even want to negotiate a long overdue peace treaty with Israel," the US leader said.

    "With the Palestinians no longer want to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?" Trump wondered online.

    Trump drew heavy criticism from the Muslim and Arab world after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital on December 6, and indeed, many Western allies like the UK, France, Germany and Japan voted in favor of the United Nations resolution declaring the US decision to recognize the divided city "null and void." Palestinians claim East Jerusalem must be the capital of a Palestinian state, which has yet to be fully established in the West Bank and Gaza.

    Following Trump's move, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced that the Palestinian Territories would no longer work with American negotiators to reach a peace accord with Israel.

    President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Jerusalem
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Trump Threatens to Cut Off Aid to Palestine Unless Peace Negotiations Resume

    According to US Agency for International Development (USAID) data, US government agencies have contributed $416 million in foreign aid assistance to groups in the West Bank and Gaza, about $70 million of which has been spent on private sector debt repayments.

    "Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the state of Palestine and it is not for sale for gold or billions," a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority said Wednesday.

    "He is trying to use blackmail and a blame game against the Palestinians," a Palestinian official told the Guardian Wednesday. "His mistake is that he thinks this is one of the deals he is familiar with. But the Palestinians are not a weak company to be taken over," the official said.

    ​The impact of the cuts "depends quite dramatically on whether he means stopping aid to the Palestinian Authority or whether he means stopping aid to UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East]," Ali Abunimah, cofounder of The Electronic Intifada, told Loud & Clear on Sputnik Radio Wednesday. The US is the largest single-state contributor to UNRWA, he said.

    If the cuts target UNRWA, "that would inflict untold suffering for millions of the most vulnerable people in the world," Abunimah told Sputnik.

    The $400 million USAID gives to the Palestinian Authority, however, "is not aid for the benefit of Palestinians. This is another form of aid to Israel," he said. US lawmakers justify appropriating these funds on the basis that the PA helps do Israel's "dirty work" by suppressing Palestinian resistance in the West Bank, Abunimah said.

    The Congressional Research Service states that the roughly $5 billion in aid the US has sent to the Palestinian Authority since the mid-1990s has supported "promoting the prevention or mitigation of terrorism against Israel," "fostering stability, prosperity and self-governance in the West Bank that may aid Israeli-Palestinian diplomatic prospects" and "meeting humanitarian needs."

    Related:

    Harvest of Anguish: Two Dead, Hundreds Injured in Palestine's 'Day of Rage'
    Israel Invites Saudi Crown Prince to Mediate Palestine Peace Talks
    Palestine's Abbas Reportedly Refuses to Meet Pence: 'US Crossed All Red Lines'
    Palestine Envoy Warns US of Intifada if Trump Declares Jerusalem Israeli Capital
    'Jerusalem Is Not For Sale': Palestine Fires Back at Trump After Aid Threat
    Tags:
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israeli occupation, US Agency for International Development (USAID), United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Mahmoud Abbas, Donald Trump, Gaza, West Bank
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok