19:21 GMT +303 January 2018
    Christopher Steele, former British intelligence officer in London Tuesday March 7, 2017 where he has spoken to the media for the first time . Steele who compiled an explosive and unproven dossier on President Donald Trump’s purported activities in Russia has returned to work

    Ex-Spy Behind Clinton-Funded Trump Dossier Doubled Profits Last Year – Report

    © AP Photo/ Victoria Jones/PA
    The notorious document was first published a year ago. Media reports claim that the Hillary Clinton campaign was involved in the funding of the research into Trump’s alleged ties with Russia.

    Christopher Steele, the former MI6 agent behind the salacious dossier on US President Donald Trump, earned nearly $600,000, the Daily Mail reported.

    According to the report, accounts for Steele’s company Orbis Business International disclose that he and his business partner Christopher Burrows shared £868,000 (nearly $1.2 million) in dividend payouts over two years.

    They each own 50 percent of the company, which means they received £434,000 ($590,000) each.

    In addition, Steele and Burrows also run another company Orbis Intelligence Limited, which more than doubled its profits last year and paid dividends to Orbis Business International, which in turn paid the money to the owners, according to the Daily Mail.

    The Trump-Russia dossier was first published by BuzzFeed a few days before his inauguration in January, 2017.

    BuzzFeed
    © AP Photo/ Andy Kropa
    BuzzFail: BuzzFeed Can’t Dodge Libel Liability for Dodgy Dossier, DOJ Finds
    The document was written by Steele, who was hired by the research firm Fusion GPS, which later turned out to have received funding from the Hillary Clinton campaign. In October, The Washington Post reported the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) had helped fund Fusion GPS' research on Trump’s alleged ties with Russia.

    Fusion GPS was originally hired to do research during the 2016 Republican primary campaign for a still unknown Republican donor who wanted to defeat Trump.

    In particular, the document alleged that the Russian government had compromising information on Trump, which has been denied by the US president and called a forgery by Moscow.

    In December, Trump called the dossier "bogus" and a "Crooked Hillary pile of garbage" which his opponents tried to use to derail his campaign.

    At the moment, two separate probes — dubbed a "witch hunt" by the US president — are being conducted by the US Senate and Special Counsel Robert Mueller into the Trump campaign's alleged "collusion" with Moscow, a claim that has been called "groundless" by the Kremlin.

    Tags:
    intelligence, Trump dossier, Christopher Steele, Donald Trump, United States
