Register
17:18 GMT +303 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Knife

    Teacher Savagely Slays His Own Family, Commits Suicide After Porn Bust

    CC BY 2.0 / István Berta / 1414271824597
    World
    Get short URL
    103

    A school teacher slaughtered his wife and three children after he had been caught “red-handed” while watching pornography and performing an act of lewdness.

    Alan Hawe brutally murdered his sons, thirteen-year-old Liam, Niall, aged eleven, and six-year-old Ryan having cut their throats so that they could not call for help. Later he killed his wife Clodagh, aged 39, with an axe before committing suicide at their house in County Cavan, Ireland.

    According to the Irish Sun, the 40-year-old man feared “falling from grace” after he had been busted watching porn and fondling himself at the school where he worked as a deputy principal.

    READ MORE: Indian Mother Sells Her Newborn to Fund Husband's Treatment

    His suicide note was later found at their home in Ballyjamesduff in County Cavan and published by the Irish Daily Star: “I am sorry for how I murdered them all but I simply had no other way.”

    Hawe’s suicide note was reviewed by Professor Harry Kennedy, clinical doctor at the Central Mental Hospital, who claimed that it indicated that the murderer was troubled.

    “When people act in the course of severe mental illness, such as very severe psychotic mental illness, their judgment is severely impaired,” Professor Kennedy said, adding that his long-term depression evolved into a “severe depressive episode with psychotic symptoms.”

    A lawyer for Clodagh’s grief-stricken mother said that Hawe’s primary targets were his wife and their eldest son as he feared they might fight back.

    ”It is clear from the evidence presented at the inquest that Clodagh and her boys were killed in a sequence that ensured that the eldest and most likely to provide effective resistance were killed first, and they were executed in a manner that rendered them unable to cry out for help.”

    READ MORE: 'Going Undercover': Italian Math Prof Turned Out to Be Ex-Gay Porn Star

    Hawe reportedly requested that he not be forgiven for what he had done.

    Tags:
    porn, murder, suicide, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok