Register
17:17 GMT +303 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korea foreign minister Kang Kyung-Wha

    S Korean FM Briefs Tillerson on Seoul's Position on Possible Talks With N Korea

    © AFP 2017/ JUNG Yeon-Je
    World
    Get short URL
    301

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held a phone conversation with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson on Wednesday, explaining the position of Seoul regarding possible talks with Pyongyang ahead of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    "Minister Kang explained the situation, in light of which the South Korean government had made a proposal to hold inter-Korean talks at the highest level, and underlined the position of the government of South Korea, which offers to promote a peaceful solution to the North Korean nuclear issue as well as the normalization of relations between Seoul and Pyongyang on the occasion of the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang," the statement read.

    Kang and Tillerson also discussed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's New Year address to the nation, where he expressed hope that the country's athletes might participate in the Olympics and agreed to continue joint diplomatic efforts and cooperation on the North Korean issue, according to the statement.

    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a New Year's Day speech in Pyongyang on January 1, 2018
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Diplomatic Makeover: What Does Kim Jong-un's S Korea Talks Offer Indicate?
    The relations between the two countries have been particularly strained in the last 12 months over North Korea's ongoing missile tests and its nuclear program.

    Earlier in the day, a high-ranking North Korean official said that the country’s leader Kim Jong-un had ordered the reopening of a contact channel between Pyongyang and Seoul to discuss issues related to the upcoming Olympic games in Pyeongchang.

    READ MORE: 'I Have Bigger Button': Trump's Tweets Threaten to Derail Korean Talks — Analyst

    The day before, South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon proposed holding high-level talks on January 9 between the two countries at the demilitarized zone, in Panmunjom in order to discuss the issue of North Korean athletes participating in the upcoming Olympics, slated for February 9-25.

    However, following the proposition, US Envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that the US would not recognize any possible talks between the North and the South unless the talks resulted in a ban of all nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula.

    Related:

    Japan Considering Destroyer Conversion to Counter China, N Korea
    South Korea Offers Pyongyang to Sit Down at Negotiating Table
    S Korea Detains Panama-Flagged Ship Suspected of Oil Supplies to DPRK - Reports
    Tags:
    Kang Kyung-wha, Rex Tillerson, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok