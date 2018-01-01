Australian Plane Crash Kills British Millionaire and His Family

Richard Cousins, chief executive of Compass Group, died when his single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver seaplane crashed into the Hawkesbury River in Australia.
The tragedy occurred on December 31, when Cousins was taking a scenic flight together with his family.
According to the Financial Times, Cousins joined Compass in 2006 and had proven to be a tremendous asset to the company. He was expected to step down from his position as a CEO in March 2018 and retire from Compass Group in September.
All comments
Show new comments (0)