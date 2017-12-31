Register
19:32 GMT +331 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    UN secretary general Antonio Guterres

    UN Chief Guterres' New Year Message: Not an Appeal, a Red Alert for the World

    © AP Photo/ Khalil Senosi
    World
    Get short URL
    130

    The year 2017 has witnessed numerous brutal conflicts, devastating natural disasters and a surge of nationalism. On the eve of 2018, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is urging the world to unite in order to reverse the daunting course of events.

    The Secretary General started his annual New Year message to the international community by saying that unlike the previous year's appeal, this time he is issuing "a red alert," as the scale of the threat facing the world is unprecedented.

    On Nuclear Weapons

    "Conflicts have deepened and new dangers have emerged. Global anxieties about nuclear weapons are the highest since the Cold War," Guterres noted.

    North Korean soldiers turn and look towards their leader Kim Jong Un
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E, File
    North Korea Vows to Pursue Nuclear Weapon Despite Sanctions
    This year, the situation on the Korean Peninsula has worsened drastically due to the North's nuclear activity and ICBM capabilities. In November, North Korea tested its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, which according to Pyongyang, would have been capable of hitting any part of the US. The world community responded with tough sanctions, but an amicable resolution to the conflict is nowhere in sight.

    On Climate Change

    Citing perils existing nowadays, the Secretary General also pointed out the alarming pace of climate change.

    READ MORE: Global Warming: Best Climate Change Models Predict Most Alarming Results

    U.S. President Donald Trump departs for holiday travel to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, from the White House in Washington, U.S. December 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    'Tweeting Like a Child': Democrats Deride Trump's Latest Climate Change Remarks
    In 2016, the nations of the world implemented the Paris Climate Agreement, which is aimed at keeping the increase in average global temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. However, in June, the US, one of the top carbon dioxide emitters, announced its decision to withdraw from the accord, which prompted a backlash; its move undermines global efforts to address the issue of climate change.

    On Human Rights

    At the same time, the year 2017 saw inequalities grow as well, as there were horrific violations of human rights.

    "Nationalism and xenophobia are on the rise," the UN chief said.

    Unity Is the Path

    Given the current circumstances, the UN Secretary General has called for unity, as only together, the nations of the world will be able to tackle the burning issues of modern politics and forge lasting peace on the planet.

    "As we begin 2018, I call for unity. I truly believe we can make our world more safe and secure. We can settle conflicts, overcome hatred and defend shared values. But we can only do that together…. Unity is the path. Our future depends on it," Antonio Guterres said.

    Guterres urged the leaders of all nations to commit to the following resolutions in 2018.

    "Narrow the gaps. Bridge the divides. Rebuild trust by bringing people together around common goals," he said.

    Related:

    'Elements of Genocide' Cannot Be Ruled Out in Myanmar - UN Human Rights Chief
    UN Women Chief Says Peanuts Spent on Battling Sexual Abuse
    UN Chief Guterres Calls For Cessation of 'Stupid' Saudi-Yemeni War
    Putin, UN Deputy Chief Discuss United Nations Reform
    Into Thin Air: CIA Chief Exposes Agency Reaction to Kim Jong-un 'Vanishing'
    UN Chief 'Shocked' by Shooting in Las Vegas - Deputy Spokesman
    Deir ez-Zor Victory 'Important', But Not Enough to Eliminate Terror - UN Chief
    UN Chief Would Welcome Russia's Role in Restarting Dialogue Between Two Koreas
    Tags:
    alert, appeal, UN, Antonio Guterres
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The New Year is Here! Christmas Trees Around the World
    The New Year is Here! Christmas Trees Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok