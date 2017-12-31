UN Chief Guterres' New Year Message: Not an Appeal, a Red Alert for the World

The Secretary General started his annual New Year message to the international community by saying that unlike the previous year's appeal, this time he is issuing "a red alert," as the scale of the threat facing the world is unprecedented.
On Nuclear Weapons
"Conflicts have deepened and new dangers have emerged. Global anxieties about nuclear weapons are the highest since the Cold War," Guterres noted.
On Climate Change
Citing perils existing nowadays, the Secretary General also pointed out the alarming pace of climate change.
READ MORE: Global Warming: Best Climate Change Models Predict Most Alarming Results
On Human Rights
At the same time, the year 2017 saw inequalities grow as well, as there were horrific violations of human rights.
"Nationalism and xenophobia are on the rise," the UN chief said.
Unity Is the Path
Given the current circumstances, the UN Secretary General has called for unity, as only together, the nations of the world will be able to tackle the burning issues of modern politics and forge lasting peace on the planet.
"As we begin 2018, I call for unity. I truly believe we can make our world more safe and secure. We can settle conflicts, overcome hatred and defend shared values. But we can only do that together…. Unity is the path. Our future depends on it," Antonio Guterres said.
Guterres urged the leaders of all nations to commit to the following resolutions in 2018.
"Narrow the gaps. Bridge the divides. Rebuild trust by bringing people together around common goals," he said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)