Europe Must Be Interested in Improvement of Russian-US Relations - German FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The European Union must be interested in improvement of relations between Russia and the United States as these two countries can prevent proliferation of nuclear weapons, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said.

The Russian-US relations have deteriorated since 2014 over the Ukrainian crisis, scandal around alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, US government’s seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the United States and Moscow's response, mutual accusations of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, US pressure on the RT broadcaster and some other issues.

"We in Europe must be interested in improvement of the US-Russian relations… Ultimately, only the United States and Russia — supported by China — can prevent proliferation of nuclear weapons," Gabriel said in an interview for the Funke media group, published on Sunday.

He pointed out that the European Union was making efforts aimed at improving the relations between Moscow and Washington.

The German foreign minister also focused on the North Korean nuclear issue saying that possible acquirement of nuclear weapons by Pyongyang poses a threat to the whole world as other countries may follow North Korea's example.

At the same time Gabriel spoke against a military solution of the Korean issue as it "will cost many lives."

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has escalated over the past few months, following several ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

In June, China and Russia proposed a "double freeze" scenario, whereby North Korea ceases its nuclear missile tests, while at the same time, US-South Korean military drills are simultaneously halted. The initiative was rejected by the United States.