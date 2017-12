George Tawlon Manneh Oppong Ousman Weah is a Liberian politician and retired professional footballer who played as a striker.

Ex-soccer star George Weah has gained victory in Liberia's presidential run-off, the country's Election Commission said Thursday.

Weah has beaten his opponent Vice President Joseph Boakai, gaining 61.5 percent of the vote based on 98.1 percent of ballots cast.

The former soccer player will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as Liberia's president next month.