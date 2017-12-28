Register
21:47 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A vision of Proxima Centauri b

    To New Horizons: NASA Plans to Launch Spacecraft to Alpha Centauri in 2069

    © Flickr/ Kevin Gill
    World
    Get short URL
    0 42

    NASA has announced plans to build a space probe to travel deep into interstellar space and search for alien life.

    Alpha Centauri is the closest star system to our solar system, and NASA believes it has Earth-like habitable planets that must be explored.

    It is 24.9 trillion miles from Earth and consists of three stars: Centauri A, Centauri B, and Proxima Centauri.

    NASA plans to send a probe to explore the star system; however, in order to achieve such a tremendous feat scientists need to build a robotic spacecraft that is able to travel at 10 percent of the speed of light. 

    This composite image provided by NASA on Thursday, June 30, 2016 shows auroras on the planet Jupiter. This image produced by NASA using a photograph captured by the Hubble Space Telescope in spring 2014, and ultraviolet observations of the auroras in 2016.
    © AP Photo/ ESA/Hubble
    NASA's Juno Spacecraft Looks Into the Depths of Jupiter's Great Red Spot
    They plan to build the probe by 2069 on the 100th anniversary of the first moon landing.

    The scientist are said to be working on various options, including sending tiny probes powered by lasers, which theoretically could reach a quarter of the speed of light, the New Scientist magazine reported.

    NASA is also looking into possibly harnessing nuclear reactions or collisions between matter and antimatter, according to the publication.

    A few years ago, the Voyager probe crossed into interstellar space after decades of traveling in our solar system. It was launched in 1977 and was one of mankind’s greatest achievements in deep space exploration.

    Now the scientists are ready to push for new boundaries and build a new probe, which could reach a speed of 10 percent the speed of light that would be 67 million miles per hour (107 million kilometers per hour).

    Currently the New Horizons probe is the fastest deep space mission ever launched at more than 36,000 miles per hour (58,000 kilometers per hour). Even with its unfathomable speed it would take the probe around 80,000 years to reach Proxima Centauri.

    Related:

    NASA’s Getting Closer to Discovering Mysterious Planet Nine
    Asteroids Photobomb NASA's Hubble Telescope Images of Distant Galaxies (PHOTOS)
    Journey into Hades: NASA’s Odyssey Takes Infrared Photos of Mars Moon Phobos
    Roscosmos, NASA Join Children in Cancer Center to Paint Pieces for Spacesuits
    NASA Researcher Claims Mars Colony 'Perfectly Scientifically Achievable'
    Tags:
    technology, probe, deep space, interstellar, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok