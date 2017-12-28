Children in Conflict Zones Come Under Attack at 'Shocking Scale' - UNICEF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Children in the conflict zones of the planet have been under attack at a "shocking scale" during this year, as the parties to the conflicts keep violating international law, the UN Childrens' Fund (UNICEF) said in a Thursday statement.

"Children in conflict zones around the world have come under attack at a shocking scale throughout the year, UNICEF warned today, with parties to conflicts blatantly disregarding international laws designed to protect the most vulnerable," the statement said.

Children living in the hotspots across the globe have been killed, recruited for fight, raped, forced to marry, abducted and enslaved, UNICEF added.

"Rape, forced marriage, abduction and enslavement have become standard tactics in conflicts from Iraq, Syria and Yemen, to Nigeria, South Sudan and Myanmar," the UN agency stressed.

According to the statement, about 850,000 children from the Democratic Republic of the Congo were forced to leave their homes, at least 135 children were used as suicide attackers by the Boko Haram terrorist group in Nigeria and Cameroon, over 1,700 and 19,000 people became children recruits in Somalia and South Sudan, respectively, over the course of 2017.

UNICEF also stated that in Iraq and Syria, children had been repeatedly used as human shields, the escalation of conflict in the Central African Republic had resulted in growing numbers of raped, killed and abducted children, and about 220,000 children from Eastern Ukraine lived "under constant threat of mines."

The UN's fund calls on all parties to conflict to adhere to their obligations under international law to stop violations against children and the targeting of civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, as soon as possible.