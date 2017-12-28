Register
10:27 GMT +328 December 2017
    In this picture released by official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a graduation ceremony of a group of the Revolutionary Guard cadets in Tehran, Iran.

    Iranian Supreme Leader Vows to 'Disappoint US on All Arenas', Slams Trump

    © AP Photo/ Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    190

    According to the Iranian supreme leader, Reagan was "wiser and more powerful" than Trump.

    Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has lashed out at Washington, claiming that the US government "spends a tremendous amount of money on sowing discord among people" and vowed to "disappoint" the country he dubbed the "main enemy" of Tehran "on all arenas."

    "Any hopes on their part that the Islamic Republic would back off or weaken is futile," Khamenei stated.

    He has also recalled the Washington-Tehran tensions in 1988, when a US warship shot down an Iranian passenger plane over the Persian Gulf, a deadly "mistake" as Washington explained it that had killed all 290 people on board.

    According to the Ayatollah, the US president's stance on Tehran would fail as "Reagan was both wiser and more powerful than Trump. They took measures against Iran: they shot down one of our passenger aircrafts. But where is Reagan, and how powerful is the Islamic Republic now?"

    Iran's supreme leader has also accused the US government of supporting the Daesh terrorist group and spoke about the controversial decision taken by Trump to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel which has prompted wide condemnation among the international community.

    According to Khamenei, the decision was made "out of despair and debility," adding that "their hands are tied and they can't achieve their goals" with regard to Palestine.

    The statement has been followed by the Iranian parliament's vote to declare Jerusalem as the "everlasting capital of Palestine."

    READ MORE: Trump to Learn From Palestinians Jerusalem ‘Not For Sale’ — Bethlehem Pastor

    The vote "comes in response to the recent US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in hopes of dealing a blow to Muslims," parliament speaker Ali Larijani was quoted by the Anadolu news agency as saying.

