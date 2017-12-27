Rare Hitler Mercedes Limo to Be Auctioned in US

One of Adolf Hitler's Mercedes parade cars will be sold in an auction in the US state of Arizona in January.
The impressive Mercedes-Benz 770K Grosser, used to transport the Nazi leader along German streets, is one of only four such models ever made.
Hitler could be seen in this car during his victory parade through Berlin following the surrender of France in 1940, as well as during his visit to Italy to meet with the then-Italian head, Benito Mussolini.
Hitler's Nazi-parade Mercedes set for US auction https://t.co/DbnuW0qJ6S by #MiHatsuni via @c0nvey pic.twitter.com/5UyiZ8FW0h— Poke Moud (@PokeMoud) 27 декабря 2017 г.
READ MORE: Aquarelle by Hitler Donated to Dutch Institute After Auctions Refuse to Take It
The vehicle is powered by a 7.7-liter supercharged engine and is equipped with a five-speed manual transmission.
The car, considered "the most historically significant automobile ever offered for public sale," will be auctioned at a Worldwide Auctioneers' event in Scottsdale on January 17.
Hitler’s 1939 Mercedes-Benz Goes Under the Hammer https://t.co/0SUWDsu16q pic.twitter.com/OV4NYIzddQ— AutoRepairTech (@AutoRepairTechs) 27 декабря 2017 г.
"The purpose of this display is absolutely not to glorify Hitler and his destructive policies," the auction house wrote in a post on its website last week. "It is to show you one of the outstanding cars of the century, built by gifted people, and representing the highest in craftsmanship."
The vehicle is said to have been owned by various people, including a European collector in 2002 and a Russian billionaire in 2009. The identity of the current owner has not been revealed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)