Unauthorized Passenger Forces Return of LA-Tokyo Flight

The news spread widely on social media as famous American model Chrissy Teigen, a passenger on the plane, tweeted events on her feed.

An All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight on Tuesday to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles due to an unauthorized person, who reportedly mixed his flight up being on board.

"During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot. As part of the airline's security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked," the airline said in a statement, as cited by CNBC.

Chrissy Teigen shared her emotions with her 9.2 million followers on Twitter:

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 27 декабря 2017 г.

This person is so lucky that we will all have to deplane. Imagine having to walk off alone. The shame! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 27 декабря 2017 г.

She wouldn't stop that avalanche of tweets from the plane, describing events as they unfolded…

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 27 декабря 2017 г.

Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 27 декабря 2017 г.

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 27 декабря 2017 г.

LAX —> LAX flight complete. Flight time, 8 hours and 20 minutes. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 27 декабря 2017 г.

It seemed that Chrissy was very eager to talk to police to find out what actually happened…

There is a 20 minute interview before we can get off the plane!! This is my dream. Police! Talk to me talk to me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 27 декабря 2017 г.

Police were interviewing all the people seated around the mystery person once we got off the plane. Why would they do this! I MUST KNOW MORE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 27 декабря 2017 г.

Despite the inconvenience that she and other passengers experienced, Teigen did not lose her sense of humor:

no one will spill anything:(I wish I had more for you guys. I wish I could be your snowden — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 27 декабря 2017 г.

I’m in a room with water and a tv! The government is using real housewives to keep me quiet!!!!!! https://t.co/ypPVjAF85C — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 27 декабря 2017 г.

Yeah it’s a lounge but I like to call it a room for drama’s sake https://t.co/lBIglAqFBm — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 27 декабря 2017 г.

ANA has expressed its apologies to the passengers for the inconvenience and is trying to figure how that person boarded the wrong flight.