Russia’s Central Election Commission announced on Monday that the opposition leader Alexei Navalny was ineligible to run in the 2018 presidential election due to his previous convictions. Sputnik decided to have a look at the histories of other politicians with criminal record who were barred from running.

Despite Russian legislation stating that a person cannot take part in a presidential race until 2028, Navalny announced his intention to run as an independent candidate and filed documents for the CEC to review. While the election body ruled the opposition figure, convicted of money laundering and fraud in 2014, ineligible to run given his corruption conviction, Navalny has said he is determined to appeal the CEC’s decision.