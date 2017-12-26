Register
14:23 GMT +326 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE- In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea

    Kremlin: Russia Ready to Be Mediator Between US, North Korea if Parties Want it

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    World
    Get short URL
    160

    US President Donald Trump called on Moscow to help solve the North Korean nuclear problem during a phone conversation earlier in December.

    According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia may become a mediator between the US and North Korea only if it is necessary and the parties want it.

    "We are talking about Russia's readiness, if necessary and if the two sides want it. It is impossible to become a mediator between the two parties based only on your own will, this requires the will of the two sides. Since the exchange of confrontational rhetoric is conducted precisely between Pyongyang and Washington," Peskov stated, when asked if Moscow is ready to become a mediator in the dialogue between the two states.

    This may open the way for the de-escalation of tensions between the US and North Korea, Peskov added.

    During their phone conversation earlier in December, US President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to help solve the North Korean nuclear issue. Commenting on the talks, Trump said that Washington could rely on Moscow's support on the issue and considers it to be of major importance.

    READ MORE: Light at the End of the Tunnel? N Korea Likely to Engage US in Talks — Report

    Separately, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced that Washington was "ready to talk anytime" with North Korea "without precondition," but emphasized that "the diplomatic effort has to be backed up by a very credible military alternative."

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, speaks with Pak Pong Ju, right, and Hwang Pyong So, left, during the opening ceremony of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    North Korea Advises US to Give Up 'Pipe Dream' of Pyongyang Abandoning Nukes
    However, according to Trump's national security adviser McMaster, "all options are on the table" with regard to the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

    In the wake of the extreme deterioration of the crisis in the region this summer amid Pyongyang's repeated missile launches and a nuclear test, Russia and China have proposed the so-called "double freeze" plan aimed to settle the situation, which urges North Korea to halt nuclear tests and urges the US and South Korea to cease joint drills. While the proposal is still on the table, according to Moscow and Beijing, Washington has rejected the plan.

    Tags:
    Dmitry Peskov, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong places
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong Places
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok