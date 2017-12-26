Kremlin: Russia Ready to Be Mediator Between US, North Korea if Parties Want it

US President Donald Trump called on Moscow to help solve the North Korean nuclear problem during a phone conversation earlier in December.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia may become a mediator between the US and North Korea only if it is necessary and the parties want it.

"We are talking about Russia's readiness, if necessary and if the two sides want it. It is impossible to become a mediator between the two parties based only on your own will, this requires the will of the two sides. Since the exchange of confrontational rhetoric is conducted precisely between Pyongyang and Washington," Peskov stated, when asked if Moscow is ready to become a mediator in the dialogue between the two states.



This may open the way for the de-escalation of tensions between the US and North Korea, Peskov added.

During their phone conversation earlier in December, US President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to help solve the North Korean nuclear issue. Commenting on the talks, Trump said that Washington could rely on Moscow's support on the issue and considers it to be of major importance.

READ MORE: Light at the End of the Tunnel? N Korea Likely to Engage US in Talks — Report

Separately, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced that Washington was "ready to talk anytime" with North Korea "without precondition," but emphasized that "the diplomatic effort has to be backed up by a very credible military alternative."

However, according to Trump's national security adviser McMaster, "all options are on the table" with regard to the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

In the wake of the extreme deterioration of the crisis in the region this summer amid Pyongyang's repeated missile launches and a nuclear test, Russia and China have proposed the so-called "double freeze" plan aimed to settle the situation, which urges North Korea to halt nuclear tests and urges the US and South Korea to cease joint drills. While the proposal is still on the table, according to Moscow and Beijing, Washington has rejected the plan.