11:14 GMT +326 December 2017
    A man is silhouetted while he blows a Shofar, a ram horn, as the Dome of the Rock (R), located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background December 10, 2017

    More Embassy Relocations on Horizon? Israel 'in Contact With 10 Countries'

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    World
    Topic:
    Trump Recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli Capital: Consequences (85)
    546

    The comment by Israel’s deputy foreign minister came after Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced the relocation of his country’s embassy to Jerusalem. Earlier, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution rejecting the US decision on the status of Jerusalem.

    The Israeli Foreign Ministry is in touch with "at least 10 countries" from different parts of the world that are mulling over moving their embassies to Jerusalem, following US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize the city as the Israeli capital, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said.

    "We are in contact with at least ten countries, some of them in Europe" to discuss the possible move, Hotovely told Reshet Bet radio on Monday, refusing, however, to name those countries.

    Hotovely also suggested that Trump’s decision on the status of Jerusalem would "trigger a wave" of similar moves. "So far we have only seen the beginning," she said.

    Her comments come in the wake of  Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales’ decision to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem. On Sunday, he wrote in a Facebook post that he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and given instructions to the foreign minister to "initiate the process to make it possible." In response, Netanyahu praised the move, saying, "God bless you, my friend."

    READ MORE: Israel Furious, Palestine Gleeful as UN Approves Resolution on Jerusalem

    On December 21, the UN General Assembly approved a resolution that rejects Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel after 128 member states voted in favor of the move, however, nine countries voted against the resolution and 35 countries abstained. The resolution condemns both US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as well as Washington's decision to move its embassy to the city.

    Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki addresses to members of delegations at the General Assembly for the vote on Jerusalem, on December 21, 2017, at UN Headquarters in New York
    © AFP 2017/ EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ
    US vs UN: America Ready to Sacrifice Own Interests to Satisfy Israel – Academic
    Guatemala was one of  two Central American countries, alongside neighboring Honduras, to vote against the resolution. Channel 10 reported that Honduras is likely to be next to follow the move by Guatemala. According to i24news, other speculations included the Philippines, Romania and South Sudan.

    On December 6, Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and instructed the US State Department to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The decision has resulted in worldwide condemnation.

    On December 21, Netanyahu said that Israel was negotiating with "several countries" the transfer of their embassies to Jerusalem, but did not name the countries.

