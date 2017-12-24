Careful What You Wish For: Russian Foreign Ministry Comments on Haley Prank Call

Commenting on a phone conversation between US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and pranksters posing as the Polish prime minister, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova remarked that some intentions voiced by the American diplomat appear rather “shortsighted.”
"During a phone call with the ‘Polish prime minister’, the American diplomat said that the US continues to remind Russia of its place in the world. Do you (Haley) really want Russia to remember 'all of its places in the world?' That’s rather shortsighted," Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.
During the phone conversation, the pranksters probed Haley’s opinion about the island nation of Binomo — a fictional country located in the South China Sea not far from Vietnam – and also inquired whether Haley had heard about the (fictional) claims made by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko about Hollywood celebrity Kevin Spacey harassing him in 2015.
