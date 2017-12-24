Register
14:46 GMT +324 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    Russian FM Hopes EU to Stop Being Under Russophobic Countries' Thumb

    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    World
    Get short URL
    0 30

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed hope that the EU countries will stop toeing the line of aggressive russophobic countries in the issue of policy toward Russia.

    "Moscow hopes that the European Union will overcome this thinking and will be able to abandon the policy toward Russia based on lowest-common-denominator approach, and stop toeing the line of a small but aggressive group of russophobic countries, which play the anti-Russian card to solve their mercenary tasks," Lavrov said in interview with the Cypriot newspaper Simerini, issued on Sunday.

    According to the foreign minister, several rounds of EU sanctions imposed on Russia under the pressure of the United States have "seriously damaged relations between our countries." He also praised Cyprus commitment to normalize relations with Russia.

    READ MORE: Lavrov Says Current EU Policy Toward Russia Determined by 'Russophobic Minority'

    "We appreciate the position of Cyprus, which stands for soonest normalization of Russia-EU relations. The prospects for the full resumption of dialogue between Russia and the European Union have been discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in October this year," Lavrov said.

    In 2014, relations between Russia and the West deteriorated over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict and Crimea's reunification with Russia. The European Union, imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia's energy, banking, and defense sectors, among others, as well as on a number of Russian officials. Moscow denied the accusations and introduced a set of countermeasures in response to the restrictions.

    Related:

    Lavrov, Tillerson Discuss Syria, Ukraine, N Korea, Recruitment of Journalists
    Tillerson Says US Hopes to Sign 'Deal of the Century' in Middle East - Lavrov
    Russia to Help Pakistan Dismantle Terror Infrastructure On its Soil - Lavrov
    Lavrov Opposes Attempts to Resolve the North Korean Crisis Using Military Force
    Tags:
    Russophobia, European Union, Sergei Lavrov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holidays Are Coming! The Christmas Lights of Moscow
    The Holidays Are Coming! Moscow's Christmas Lights
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok