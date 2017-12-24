Toronto Subway Train Hits Man in the Head (VIDEO)

The man has survived but suffered serious injuries. After the incident, he published a photo on his Instagram page in a neck brace and with a busted lip.

A subway train in Toronto, Canada has hit a passenger standing on the platform. In the video, a young man, "regulating" the movement of trains, was thrown into the air by an oncoming train. According to eyewitnesses, the man was under the influence of drugs, but the police report does not contain any information to this effect.

Later it turned out that the victim was a Canadian performer, acting under the pseudonym Lil Evil.

Lil Evil subsequently admitted that he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.