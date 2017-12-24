Lavrov: Russia Expects Cyprus to Conduct Unbiased Probe of Browder Case

"We expect that the competent bodies of the Republic of Cyprus will carry out the investigation impartially and faithfully, and the culprits will be held accountable," Lavrov said in an interview with the Cypriot newspaper Simerini.
READ MORE: Russian Prosecutor General Asks US to Initiate Criminal Case Against Browder
According to the foreign minister, Moscow believes that Cypriot authorities have not closed the case but only suspended the investigation, citing the information from competent bodies of Cyprus.
Lavrov noted that a campaign against cooperation between Russia and Cyprus was also launched by several Cypriot media outlets. The foreign minister assumed that it could be beneficial for Browder and the circles supporting him.
Russian authorities sentenced Browder in absentia, the head of the Hermitage Capital, to nine years in prison in 2013 for tax evasion and for falsely claiming tax breaks for hiring disabled persons. Browder has refuted the accusations, saying that he became a victim of a corruption scheme himself.
All comments
Show new comments (0)