Early Marketing: Elon Musk Shows Off Car That Will Be Sent to Red Planet

Musk called it "a red car for the Red Planet" and explained the decision to load it onto the rocket with the desire to diversify the test process.
Earlier, Elon Musk said that when the rocket is launched, the David Bowie song Space Oddity will be played.
It was initially expected that the rocket would fly to Mars in 2013, but the process was halted several times.
If you liked tonight’s launch, you will really like Falcon Heavy next month: 3 rocket cores & 3X thrust. 2 cores return to base doing synchronized aerobatics. 3rd lands on droneship.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 23 декабря 2017 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)