Early Marketing: Elon Musk Shows Off Car That Will Be Sent to Red Planet

Ilon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, demonstrated a car that will be sent to Mars. The Red Tesla Roadster, pictured in the Instagram photo, will act as a payload on the rocket Falcon Heavy, which is scheduled to be launched in January.

Musk called it "a red car for the Red Planet" and explained the decision to load it onto the rocket with the desire to diversify the test process.

Earlier, Elon Musk said that when the rocket is launched, the David Bowie song Space Oddity will be played.

It was initially expected that the rocket would fly to Mars in 2013, but the process was halted several times.

Публикация от Elon Musk (@elonmusk) Дек 22, 2017 at 10:47 PST

Публикация от Elon Musk (@elonmusk) Дек 20, 2017 at 1:47 PST