Israel in Talks With Several States on Embassy Transfer to Jerusalem - Netanyahu

On December, 21 the UN General Assembly has approved a resolution that rejects US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel after 128 member states voted in favor of the move, however, nine countries voted against the resolution and 35 countries abstained. The resolution condemns both US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as well as Washington's decision to move its embassy to the ancient city.

Commenting on the UN's decision, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the United Nations as a "house of lies," saying that "the State of Israel totally rejects this vote, even before [the resolution's] approval."

© AFP 2017/ EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ Israel Furious, Palestine Gleeful as UN Approves Resolution on Jerusalem

However, Abu Rudeina, spokesman for Mahmoud Abbas, said Palestine enjoys the support of international community, and "no decisions made by any side could change the reality, that Jerusalem is an occupied territory under international law."

Additionally, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said before the vote to those at the meeting that Washington, the largest contributor to the international body, will remember the voting day. President Donald Trump threatened to withhold US aid to countries that voted in favor of the General Assembly resolution but stopped short of warning that US contributions to the United Nations itself would also be at stake.

READ MORE: Erdogan Says Trump Can't Buy Turkey's Will for UN Vote on Jerusalem