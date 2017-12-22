Simonyan on US Justice Department's FARA Remarks: 'RT Difficult to Mislead'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said Friday, commenting on the statement by a US Department of Justice representative saying that the registration of RT America as a "foreign agent" did not hinder the work of the broadcaster in the United States, that it was difficult to mislead the broadcaster.

"Now the US deputy assistant attorney general says that a 'foreign agent' status in the United States does not hinder our work. It is difficult to hypnotize us," Simonyan said on Twitter, adding that the DOJ had finally confessed that it was for the Central Intelligence Agency to decide who is a journalist in the United States and who is not.

​On Thursday, US Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Hickey expressed confidence that RT's registration as "foreign agent" in the United States would not prevent the broadcaster from delivering its opinion to the audience. He indicated that the report issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in January 2017 had been taken into consideration when the Department of Justice (DOJ) requested RT to register as a foreign agent.

Теперь замгенпрокурора США говорит, что статус иноагента в США никак не мешает нашей работе. Мы плохо поддаемся гипнозу. https://t.co/VSiuTDgv5j — Маргарита Симоньян (@M_Simonyan) 22 декабря 2017 г.

On November 13, RT America was registered as a " foreign agent " in the United States under the FARA upon the request of the US Department of Justice and then lost accreditation to the US Congress over this designation. RT has recently faced significant pressure in the United States, with US lawmakers and the intelligence community claiming the broadcaster may have been involved in Russia's alleged attempts to influence the 2016 US presidential election. RT and Russian authorities have denied all such allegations, calling them as unsubstantiated.

Responding to the pressure exerted on the Russian media, Moscow worked out a set of measures as well. In particular, Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 25 signed a law allowing the Russian Justice Ministry to recognize media outlets as "foreign agents." The Ministry of Justice in December placed nine media outlets, including the Voice of America and the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty broadcaster, on its list of foreign agents.