Simonyan on US Justice Department's FARA Remarks: 'RT Difficult to Mislead'

"Now the US deputy assistant attorney general says that a 'foreign agent' status in the United States does not hinder our work. It is difficult to hypnotize us," Simonyan said on Twitter, adding that the DOJ had finally confessed that it was for the Central Intelligence Agency to decide who is a journalist in the United States and who is not.
On Thursday, US Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Hickey expressed confidence that RT's registration as "foreign agent" in the United States would not prevent the broadcaster from delivering its opinion to the audience. He indicated that the report issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in January 2017 had been taken into consideration when the Department of Justice (DOJ) requested RT to register as a foreign agent.
Теперь замгенпрокурора США говорит, что статус иноагента в США никак не мешает нашей работе. Мы плохо поддаемся гипнозу. https://t.co/VSiuTDgv5j— Маргарита Симоньян (@M_Simonyan) 22 декабря 2017 г.
Responding to the pressure exerted on the Russian media, Moscow worked out a set of measures as well. In particular, Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 25 signed a law allowing the Russian Justice Ministry to recognize media outlets as "foreign agents." The Ministry of Justice in December placed nine media outlets, including the Voice of America and the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty broadcaster, on its list of foreign agents.
