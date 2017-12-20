Good As Gold: Chinese Sanitation Staff Saves $16,000 Diamond Ring

Have you ever discarded something really important by mistake?

Quickly realizing she had accidently thrown away her super costly ring, a Chinese woman rushed to the local waste facility to report the incident, South China Morning Post reported.

To her luck, the woman identified only by her surname, Xia, from Yangzhou in China, arrived nearly missing the moment when all the waste from the neighborhood was due to be transferred to the incineration plant.

Upon being informed of the situation the director of the waste sanitation office placed a guard to make sure the piles of trash remained intact and launched a search the following day. Eight workers at the facility broke up 13 tons of compacted waste to finally, after searching for two hours, hand in the precious jewel, which reportedly cost an estimated $16,000, to the owner.

The lady was pleasantly shocked with the effort, saying the commitment the staff demonstrated was absolutely extraordinary:

"Their generous spirit is worth more than my ring," South China Morning Post quoted Xia as saying.