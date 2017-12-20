Register
13:05 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on January 18, 2016 shows vehicles driving on a street in front of the Azadi Tower in the capital Tehran

    Iran Lambasts Trump's Security Strategy as Blame Game for US Political Failures

    © AFP 2017/ ATTA KENARE
    World
    Get short URL
    0 21

    Tehran has criticized US President Donald Trump’s national security strategy, calling it "imprudent" and saying it would "push the world toward more insecurity." The document envisages Tehran as a challenge to Washington.

    "What has been portrayed in this unconventional text devoid of any rationality and realism was nothing but the repetition and rehashing of baseless and groundless accusations and illusions of a few delusional countries in the region and the US," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Tuesday.

    On Monday, Trump released his first national security strategy, a document outlining the presidential administration’s strategic priorities. Among the challenges the US is facing, the document mentions "rogue regimes," namely Iran and North Korea.

    READ MORE: From Bush to Trump: Evolution of US' National Security Strategy

    In this Monday, Nov. 23, 2015 photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo/ Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP
    Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Reveals Methods to Isolate US
    "The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Islamic Republic of Iran are determined to destabilize regions, threaten Americans and our allies, and brutalize their own people," the document reads.

    Qassemi described the new US national security strategy as "unbalanced and unilateral" and said Washington is trying to shift responsibility for its own failures on other nations.

    The Iranian spokesperson pointed to the unwillingness of American policymakers to revise their policies, saying "this is the reason that they cannot tolerate the independent policies and approaches of some countries like Iran."

    Qassemi also warned that this new "imprudent" strategy risks "pushing the world toward more insecurity and the spread of instability and terrorism."

    Related:

    National Security Strategy? More Like Infowar Strategy!
    'Cold War Mentality': China Blasts Trump's New National Security Strategy
    White House Cannot Confirm Trump Read 'Every Word' in National Security Strategy
    Kremlin: New US Strategy Has 'Imperial Nature'
    Tags:
    security, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok