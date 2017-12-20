Iran Lambasts Trump's Security Strategy as Blame Game for US Political Failures

Tehran has criticized US President Donald Trump’s national security strategy, calling it "imprudent" and saying it would "push the world toward more insecurity." The document envisages Tehran as a challenge to Washington.

"What has been portrayed in this unconventional text devoid of any rationality and realism was nothing but the repetition and rehashing of baseless and groundless accusations and illusions of a few delusional countries in the region and the US," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Tuesday.

On Monday, Trump released his first national security strategy, a document outlining the presidential administration’s strategic priorities. Among the challenges the US is facing, the document mentions "rogue regimes," namely Iran and North Korea.

"The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Islamic Republic of Iran are determined to destabilize regions, threaten Americans and our allies, and brutalize their own people," the document reads.

Qassemi described the new US national security strategy as "unbalanced and unilateral" and said Washington is trying to shift responsibility for its own failures on other nations.

The Iranian spokesperson pointed to the unwillingness of American policymakers to revise their policies, saying "this is the reason that they cannot tolerate the independent policies and approaches of some countries like Iran."

Qassemi also warned that this new "imprudent" strategy risks "pushing the world toward more insecurity and the spread of instability and terrorism."