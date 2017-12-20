Register
05:30 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations NIkki Haley speaks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017

    Ambassador Haley: ‘US Will Be Taking Names’ During UN Jerusalem Vote

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    World
    Get short URL
    10012

    US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned that the US will be “taking names” when the UN General Assembly would vote on recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

    "At the UN we're always asked to do more & give more. So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl, abt where to locate OUR embassy, we don't expect those we've helped to target us," the Ambassador wrote in her Twitter account Tuesday.

    "On Thurs there'll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names," she added.

    People look at the wreckage of a taxi car destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike on a checkpoint of the armed Houthi movement near Sanaa, Yemen August 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah
    Activist: Nikki Haley’s Missile Stunt an ‘Incredible Distraction’ From US, Saudi Horrors in Yemen
    The United Nations General Assembly is set to have an emergency session later this week in the wake of US President Donald Trump's decision to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

    It is expected that the Assembly will vote in favor of resolution that will call on US to reverse the move, the Hill reports.

    The vote of the General Assembly comes just days after the US unilaterally vetoed the United Nations Security Council resolution that condemned the Washington's move on Jerusalem.

    Ambassador Haley, who defended the veto on Monday, said that the Security Council's unequivocal condemnation of the move was an "insult" to US sovereignty.

    "What we witnessed here in the Security Council is an insult," she said. "It won't be forgotten."

    While the US has the veto power in the UN Security Council, it does not have such power in the General Assembly. However, the Assembly resolution will not be legally binding.

    As the Hill points out, the Haley already used the very same warning about "taking names" shortly after she took office as UN Ambassador.

    "There is a new US-UN," she said during her first speech at UN headquarters in January. "We talked to the staff yesterday and you are gonna see a change in the way we do business."

    "For those who don't have our back, we're taking names. We will make points to respond to that accordingly," she added at the time.

    Related:

    US Envoy Haley Vows to Vote Against UN Resolution Condemning Cuba Embargo
    US Ambassador Nikki Haley Evacuated from South Sudan After Violence Breaks Out
    US to Continue Pursuing Diplomatic Path With North Korea - UN Ambassador Haley
    US Ambassador Haley: UN is Out of Options Regarding DPRK Threat
    Tags:
    vote, United Nations General Assembly, Nikki Haley, Jerusalem, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok