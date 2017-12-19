America's Top Five Most Jaw-Dropping UN Votes

For the first time under President Donald Trump, the US has exercised its veto right in the UN Security Council. On Monday, Washington blocked a resolution over Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, pitting itself against the other 14 members of the council, who supported the document.

"We do it with no joy, but we do it with no reluctance," US Envoy to the UN Nikki Haley said, adding that the voting was an "insult" and it "won’t be forgotten."

Sputnik takes a look at some other recent decisions made by Washington at the UN, which possibly have not been joyful at all.