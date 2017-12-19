Register
19:14 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (File)

    Russia Calls for Prompt Start to Direct Israel-Palestine Talks - Lavrov

    © AFP 2017/ Charles Dharapak
    World
    Get short URL
    350

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is concerned about the situation in Jerusalem and will do everything in its power to bring it to a constructive direction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

    "At this stage, we are rather concerned about the situation regarding Jerusalem… We will continue doing everything necessary to return the situation to a constructive direction which would promote the beginning of talks," Lavrov said at a meeting with Nabil Shaath, a Palestinian presidential adviser on foreign policy issues and international relations.

    "Within the framework of the Russian-Palestinian dialogue, as well as during our contacts with Israel, and during the contacts of the quartet of international mediators with the Middle Eastern nations, we always promote the necessity of a prompt start to direct talks, in order to find a solution acceptable to all and based on the well-known UN decisions," Lavrov added.

    The Russian foreign minister stressed the importance of "achieving a specific result in the Egypt-mediated contacts between Fatah and Hamas, as all-Palestinian reconciliation, as well as the restoration of Palestinian unity."

    Israeli soldiers stand near the border with Gaza. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Tsafrir Abayov
    IDF: Rockets Fired at South Israel Landed in Gaza, Hamas Accountable
    While Hamas controls the Gaza Strip, located on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, another territory, the landlocked West Bank, is partially controlled by Israel and partially by the Palestinian National Authority and is led mainly by the Fatah party. During reconciliation talks between the two rival movements in October, the sides reached an agreement aimed at strengthening the Palestinian unity.

    The minister went on to say that the next meeting of the Russia-Palestine intergovernmental commission would take place in early 2018 in Palestine.

    Earlier in the day, Palestinian delegation member Abu Layla told Sputnik that the visit was being planned for a long time, but President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital "changed the rules of the game" since the United States couldn't be regarded as the mediator of the peace process in the region anymore, with the meeting set to be dedicated to this issue as well.

    US Vetoes Resolution on Jerusalem

    Commenting on the US veto on a resolution condemning Trump's decision on Jerusalem, the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that it is "regrettable" that Washington "again demonstrates approaches which run counter to the will of the international community and blurring the international legal basis for the Middle Eastern resolution."

    Following US President Donald Trump's controversial decision on the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Egypt drafted a resolution, saying that any "decisions and actions which purport to have altered the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded."

    The statement comes a day after the US vetoed the resolution during the meeting of the United Nations Security Council, with the Russian deputy envoy to the UN saying that Moscow is ready to become an "honest mediator" of the Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

    Trump's move has provoked the condemnation of Muslim states and countries backing the two-state solution, as well as sparked mass outrage across the Arab world, leading to the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic fundamentalist organization, announcing the beginning of the third "intifada."

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Grateful for US Veto on Jerusalem Resolution, Sets Twitter Ablaze

    Related:

    Erdogan: 'Day is Close' When Turkey Will Open Embassy in East Jerusalem
    Can UNSC Reject Trump's Decision on Jerusalem With New Resolution?
    Tags:
    veto, talks, Donald Trump, Sergei Lavrov, Palestine, Russia, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Time to Hit the Slopes! Sochi's Major Ski Destination Kicks Off Winter Season
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok